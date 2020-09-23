Taskforce provides COVID update

By WILLIAM PAINE

The New River Valley Public Health Taskforce released updated information relating to the COVID-19 virus Monday.

One of the major concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic was that hospitals would be filled beyond their capacity to deal with a massive influx of new patients. But this has not been the case. According to the task force, NRV hospitals remain at normal operations, capacity and capabilities with no interruptions to patient care.

As of Monday, Sept. 21, there are 14 COVID-19 positive patients who are currently hospitalized in the NRV. Since the beginning of this pandemic, there have been 54 total patients requiring hospitalization with 20 occurring in Montgomery County, 14 in Pulaski County, 10 in Floyd County, two from Giles County and seven from the City of Radford.

So far, no individuals under the age of 20 from the NRV have been hospitalized as a result of their exposure to the coronavirus, nor have any died. One person in their 20s was hospitalized because of COVID, five persons in their thirties, five persons in their 40s, seven people in their 50s, 12 people in their 60s, 15 people in their 70s and eight people in their 80s.

According to the task force, 14 individuals have perished as a result of the disease. Three of those individuals were in their 60s and the rest were several years older.

Five of these deceased individuals were from Floyd County, while four came from Pulaski and four more lived in Montgomery County before they succumbed to the disease. One person from the City of Radford has died from the malady and no one from Giles County has died from COVID.

Not surprisingly, the vast majority of those who have tested positive have been Caucasian and this ethnic groups accounts for all the fatalities in the NRV. Slightly more women than men have tested positive for coronavirus.

To date, just under 3,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the New River Valley with a seven-day average of 54 new cases reported on a daily basis.

Though this number is substantial, it is far less than had been predicted by scientists at the University of Virginia, who estimated that there would be more than 1,000 more COVID positive patients recorded on a weekly basis at this point in time.

Though there have yet to be any COVID fatalities for individuals living in the NRV who are under 60 years of age, the majority of those who tested positive for the malady are under 30. As of this writing, almost 1,400 positive tests have come from those in their 20s, while more than 900 have come from those even younger.

It should be noted that Montgomery County accounts for the largest number of new coronavirus cases by a large margin.

Out of 45 new COVID cases diagnosed Monday, 36 of them came from Montgomery County. Pulaski County and the City of Radford had three new cases each.

To date, Montgomery County accounts for 1,760 of all coronavirus cases in the NRV, with the City of Radford accounting for more than 700 cases. Pulaski County has had over 200 cases and Floyd County has just under that total.

Giles County had only one new coronavirus case confirmed Monday and only 84 cases overall.

