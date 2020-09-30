Widgetized Section

State Park stays busy for Fall

William Paine/SWT
Maintenance Ranger Brian Parkhurst and Park Ranger Chris Woodyard mow a field at Claytor Lake State Park. “We’re mowing the grass, so that it will have time to come up again and the deer can have something to eat before winter,” said Parkhurst. “This helps keep a healthy deer herd.” Seen here are (from left) Brian Parkhurst and Chris Woodyard.

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Claytor Lake State Park continues to thrive in spite of, maybe even because of, restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, and for the first time ever, the beach at CLSP was closed as were the cabins, lodges, restrooms, Water’s Edge Meeting Facility and even the picnic shelters.

As restrictions eased, those looking for rest and relaxation in an outdoor park setting returned en mass.

“We’ve been very busy,” said Park Manager Chris Doss. “We’ve had a really good Fall, so far. A lot of people are coming out for the weekends. We lost revenue in food and swim band sales but we picked it up in the campgrounds and typical day use that come to the park for canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding.”

