By WILLIAM PAINE

Claytor Lake State Park continues to thrive in spite of, maybe even because of, restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, and for the first time ever, the beach at CLSP was closed as were the cabins, lodges, restrooms, Water’s Edge Meeting Facility and even the picnic shelters.

As restrictions eased, those looking for rest and relaxation in an outdoor park setting returned en mass.

“We’ve been very busy,” said Park Manager Chris Doss. “We’ve had a really good Fall, so far. A lot of people are coming out for the weekends. We lost revenue in food and swim band sales but we picked it up in the campgrounds and typical day use that come to the park for canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding.”

