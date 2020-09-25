Skeens releases advisory declaration on Halloween activities

By DAVID GRAVELY

Dublin Mayor Benny Skeens released an advisory declaration Friday recommending that Dublin residents refrain from participation in Halloween activities that may result in contact with others who are not members of their household.

The entire text of the declaration, which can be read in the attached photo, refers to the duties and responsibilities of the Town of Dublin, as outlined in the Town Charter, to “take reasonable and appropriate governmental measures to protect the safety, health and well-being of its residents and employees.”

The Charter goes on to state, “and charges the mayor of the Town, as its chief executive officer, with effecting those duties.”

The declaration encourages residents to instead participate in activities utilizing drive-thru events, such as the upcoming treat trail at Randolph Park. That event is set for Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The declaration opens with references to the seriousness to COVID-19 and the threat to the public it creates not only in Dublin, but worldwide. It goes on to state that, “…multiple federal and state governmental and health authorities have issued various proclamations, declarations and prohibitory directives and advisories regarding interactions among individuals during this pandemic, in an effort to curtail the spread of this highly contagious disease.”

There was no mention in the declaration of any penalties or punishments for those who may choose to disregard the warning.

See the full content of the declaration below.

