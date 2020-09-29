Siers responds to concerns over Yondr pouch program

The following message was posted Tuesday by Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, in response to concerns over the Yondr pouch program being used at Pulaski County Middle School and Pulaski County High School.

PCPS Parents & Students,

There seems to be a lot of social media discourse going around regarding the use of Yondr pouches as a means for limiting student access to cell phones during the instructional day.

Some of the comments insinuate a lack of transparency on the part of PCPS, concerns about the lack of stakeholder involvement in the decisions that were made, and complaints about the cost of the pouches. Here is a timeline of how Pulaski County Public Schools arrived at the decision to restrict cellphone use during the instructional day and how we came to utilize the Yondr pouches to help implement this plan:

September 8, 2019- At the request of a School Board member, the PCPS Student Advisory Team (a group of PCHS students who meet regularly with school administration and School Board members) discussed the possibility of Pulaski County Public Schools taking steps to restrict cell phone use during the day. Students were not in favor of this and stated that some teachers allowed them use their phones for educational purposes in class. A decision was made to conduct a poll of PCPS teachers about the use of cell phones in class.

October 8, 2019- The results of the teacher cell phone survey were presented to the Pulaski County School Board at their regular meeting. These results included findings that a majority of teachers did not use cell phones in class for educational purposes, 2/3 stated that cell phones had a negative impact on the learning environment, and teachers were averaging 29 times per week of dealing with student misuse of cell phones. The School Board asked that we put together a proposal to amend the student code of conduct regarding cell phone use in a way that addressed the concerns expressed by teachers.

October 25, 2019- A meeting was held between PCHS students, PMS students, DMS students, teachers, administrators, and school board members regarding a proposed revision to the student code of conduct that would restrict cell phone use in schools. Although the students were not in favor of restricting cell phone use, they did demonstrate an understanding of how it negatively impacted their classes and frequently caused their teachers to get off task in order to deal with cell phone related behaviors. They also discussed the negative impact that cell phones played in the bullying and harassment of students during the school day. The group considered ways that student access to phones during the instructional day could be managed and students seemed to believe that they would have a difficult time concentrating if they had to be separated from their phones by keeping them in pouches at the front of the room in or in box (unless they were allowed to keep the box at their desks).

November 12, 2019- The Pulaski County School Board was updated on the feedback received at the October 25th meeting with the students, teachers, and administrators.

December 2, 2019- The proposed revision to the student code of conduct that restricted cell phone use was presented to the PCPS Faculty & Staff Advisory Team, which is made up of representatives from each school. The possibility of Yondr pouches being used to assist with the management of this change was also discussed.

December 10, 2019- The Pulaski County School Board voted to approve a change to the student code of conduct that restricted student cellphone use during the instructional day. It was decided that the change would go into effect with the 2020-2021 school year since that is when all middle and high school students would receive a PCPS issued Chromebook which would allow students to have an electronic device that could be used for educational purposes. A brief discussion was also held about strategies, such as Yondr, that could be used to help support the approved change in the code of conduct.

February 10, 2020- Yondr was introduced to members of the PCPS Parent Advisory Team during their quarterly meeting. (The Parent Advisory Team consists of a parent representative from each school who provides PCPS with feedback on various division-wide initiatives and advocates for the needs of the schools they represent.)

February 28, 2020- Andrew Byrd, a representative from Yondr, met with the PCPS Student Advisory Team to demonstrate Yondr, answer questions, and discuss how the rollout would work if PCPS elected to go with them. The information included that Yondr has been used in over 1,000 schools across the country as a means for schools to be “phone free” and the feedback from schools that had adopted this approach indicated that we could expect an increase in student morale, productivity, and communication skills. While our students were still not in favor of the cell phone restrictions, they did prefer the Yondr pouch program to the other options that had been discussed.

June 9, 2020- The Pulaski County School Board approved the purchase of Yondr pouches for the 2020-2021 and the 2021-2022 school year for PCMS & PCHS. The cost was based on an individual price of $12.50 per student each year for a total of $26,750 per year. (The estimated cost of lost instructional time to deal with student misuse of cell phones in class was equivalent to 5 full time teaching positions or approximately $250,000 per year.)

August 2020- The Yondr program was piloted at PCHS during the Camp Cougar summer session.

September 2020- The Yondr pouch program was introduced to the students at PCHS & PCMS.

Efforts have been made during the past few weeks by the middle and high schools to notify students and parents about what to expect with the Yondr roll-out but I’ll be the first to admit that we should have done more in this area and I assume full responsibility for the communication breakdowns that occurred. In hindsight, trying to introduce this type of initiative during a pandemic without thoroughly communicating it was a significant oversight and I apologize for any undue stress that this has placed on our families.

It is important to note that, despite the communication problems, the process seems to have gone smoothly at both schools and the initial feedback from teachers and administrators has been overwhelmingly positive. It is more essential than ever for teachers to have the attention and focus of our students to help bridge the learning gaps that developed during the Covid shutdown in the spring, so from this perspective the new rules and Yondr program are of great value. Our teachers no longer have to stop instruction 4-5 times per day to deal with students who are misusing their phones and administrators are not having to deal with as many incidents of social medial bullying or harassment during the school day. We understand that these instructional benefits may not relieve the anxiety that some students and parents are feeling and will attempt in the coming days to make more information available at the school level.

In closing, I’d like to thank those who have recently reached out to express their concerns in a thoughtful and composed manner.

We understand that our schools need the support of parents and the Pulaski County community to make this year successful and genuinely want to hear feedback and engage in productive conversations. We also recognize that people often chose to voice their concerns or displeasure on social media in a way that sometimes has the unintended consequence of creating a large-scale negative projection of our county and its schools.

Hopefully, in the future these folks can consider reaching out to school administrators, central office staff, the superintendent’s office, or their school board member to present concerns and discuss solutions before airing grievances in public. (Social media is great for finding support among like-minded people but rarely results in creating a viable solution to any problem.)

Direct in-person communication might not always make a significant difference in the decisions that are made but would definitely have a much greater impact on moving us forward as a community.

Sincerely,

Kevin W. Siers, Ed. D.

Superintendent of Schools

