Second court rejects Mooney appeal

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia Supreme Court rejected a Lebanon woman’s attempt to receive a new trial for arranging a 2016 attack on a Claytor Lake resident.

The court’s Aug. 14 decision not to hear Alicia Renee Mooney’s appeal is the second time her appeal has been rejected.

In 2019, Virginia Court of Appeals ruled Mooney’s appeal was without merit, thus upholding a Pulaski County jury’s September 2017 conviction. Mooney, 38, is serving a 51-year prison sentence for aggravated malicious wounding as a principal in the second degree, and being an accessory after the fact to grand larceny.

Written by: Editor on September 14, 2020.

