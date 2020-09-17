Sally Pope Jones Quesenberry

Sally Pope Jones Quesenberry age 74, of Draper passed away, September 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Mary Gose Pope. Sally was preceded in death by a nephew Peter Hufschmidt and daughter-in-law Sabrina Alderman.

Sally had worked with the Department of Social Services for 42 years from May 16, 1969 to December 31, 2011. She provided outstanding leadership, knowledge, and trust as she worked in a supervisory role since 1974 and was the Assistant Director since March 1, 1990. Sally served the following groups and human service agencies, Vice Chairman Pulaski County Emergency Needs Task Force Board, member Pulaski Area Transit Advisory Board, Member Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center Board, Served as PCDSS representative on the Pulaski County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Pulaski County government representative on the New River Disability Service Board, Served as (PCDSS) representative on the Guardianship of Last Resort Board, Member of Board of Directors of Pulaski Chapter of the American Red Cross and served as Chapter Chairman, Member of Pulaski County Multi-Disciplinary Team on Child Abuse and Neglect, Served on Women’s Resource Center Board of Directors.

After retirement she was active in many community organizations, an avid Bingo player and a member of the Stuart – Wilderness Road Chapter NSDAR.

She is survived by her son Brian Jones of Ivanhoe, sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Rick Boyle of Richmond, many cousins also survive.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday September 19, 2020 at West End Cemetery conducted by The Reverend Joe Mack Taylor. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pulaski Humane Society, 80 Dublin Park Rd. Dublin, VA 24084.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Written by: Editor on September 17, 2020.

Comments

comments