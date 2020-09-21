Ruth Luella Castle Maddox

Ruth Luella Castle Maddox, 97, of Dublin, VA born of the late Ella and Clarence Kerns, left this world and found her peace with her heavenly Father on September 17, 2020. She was born in Offut, KY on March 18, 1923 and lived most of her life in Wharton, Hurricane and Scott Depot, West Virginia.

Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Hobert Castle and husband, Homer Maddox. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Doris Ann Kerns (infant), Jessee Kerns Eikensee, Evelyn Kerns Brown and brothers, Howard Kerns, Jack Kerns, James Kerns, Kenneth Kerns and Richard Kerns.

Surviving are son and daughter-in-law James and Connie Castle, Dublin; grandson and spouse Christopher and Kelly Castle, Dublin; great-grandchildren Allyson Castle, Dublin; Ryan Castle, Dublin; brother Ray Douglas Kerns, Reynoldsburg, OH; sister Grace Kerns Barber, Paintsville, KY.

Ruth was a devoted homemaker for many years and was proud of her twenty-year working career in industry, retail and home health care. She was a born-again Christian and was a member of Wharton West Virginia Missionary Baptist Church and Teays Valley West Virginia Church of God.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 22 at 2 p.m. from the Forest Memorial Park, Milton, WV.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on September 21, 2020.

Comments

comments