RU campus closed to public leading to rally

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Radford University officials have announced that their campus will be closed to the general public Saturday, Sept. 19, in an effort to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff and to ensure that COVID-19 prevention measures are protected during their planned The Bigger Picture Rally that evening. No visitors will be allowed at the event or on campus throughout the day.

The Bigger Picture Rally is a student-led and organized event taking place on campus beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. It is being sponsored by campus organizations including Diversity Awareness Programming (DAP), NAACP, Lady RUs, National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), Black Student Alliance (BSA), and Radford Student Programming and Campus Events (R-SPaCE).

The outdoor event will follow public health guidance, including mandatory face coverings and physical distancing. The area of the rally will be marked with circles to ensure individuals are appropriately distancing during the event.

University officials assisted with the final planning of the event to ensure that safety measures were adhered to. A release from the college recognized that the event falls under the university’s Free Expression Policy, which is available on their website.

Concerns about the event were raised earlier in the week after social media and other outlets released inaccurate information claiming that the rally was organized by and sponsored by the national group Black Lives Matter. Upon closer investigation of the information, it was shown that the rally had no ties to the group and that the Black Lives Matter group was not involved.

Concerns over the safety of the students, faculty and staff arose after messages on social media mentioned the possibility of counterprotests and threats of possible violence during the event.

A statement from Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Chair Joe Guthrie Thursday confirmed that he and Radford Mayor David Horton had discussed concerns over the event, specifically those relating to COVID-19 mitigation measures and how exposure of those attending the rally could affect Pulaski County residents and businesses. Guthrie also spoke with senior staff members at Radford University, specifically in the office of President Dr. Brian Hemphill, and had expressed the board’s concerns on public health, safety and security.

By removing the public from the event and restricting access to campus, Radford officials expect the event to be peaceful and to conform to all health and safety standards set by the Virginia Department of Health while still allowing the students the opportunity to express themselves.

A considerable law enforcement presence has already been seen and is expected throughout the day Saturday in the Radford and Radford University area.

Written by: Editor on September 18, 2020.

Comments

comments