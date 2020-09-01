Robert Howard Love, Jr.

September 10, 1946 – August 27, 2020

Robert Howard Love, Jr., 73, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 following a short illness. He was born on September 10, 1946 in Pulaski to Robert Howard Love and Edna Love Bonham Love, both of whom preceded him in death. Bob Love was a Vietnam-era U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his sister, Diana Bonham Love (James R. Brown) of Blacksburg; his brother, Dennis Duncan Love of Bonsack; niece, Lindsey Ann Love (Samir Vugdalić) of Williamsburg; and great-nephew, Leo Alić Love also of Williamsburg. Other survivors are his step-nieces, Corinne Marie Brown Nuttall (Hunter) of Sterling and Lauren Caye Brown (Sean Dickinson) of Asheville, N.C.; and step-great-niece, Ila Marie Dickinson and step-great-nephew, Tate Oliver Dickinson, both of Asheville, N.C.; along with many other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the thoughtful and compassionate care that Bob received from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s Palliative Care unit.

Services will be private, and burial will be at the St. James Lutheran Church in Chilhowie at a future date.

In memory of Bob, please consider a donation to the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley, Pulaski, VA; the Cemetery Fund of St. James Lutheran Church, Chilhowie, VA; or a charity of your choice.

The Love family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhom.com

Written by: Editor on September 1, 2020.

Comments

comments