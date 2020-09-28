Radford man held on assault charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A Radford man remains in jail after being arrested at a city business Saturday.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Samuel Donald Keagy, 22, is being held without bond on charges of felony aggravated assault (malicious wounding), misdemeanor assault and drunk in public.

Radford City Police Department spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said police were called to respond to a business at 1033 E. Main St. when Keagy was asked to leave and wouldn’t. She said Keagy allegedly resisted efforts to make him leave.

Keagy is scheduled to appear in Radford City General District Court Dec. 3, but it’s unclear in court records whether it is the date for his preliminary hearing on the felony and trial on the misdemeanors.

