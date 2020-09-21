Police: Fleeing motorist disrupts manhunt

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

FORT CHISWELL — A Florida woman who police say fled after being caught driving 119 mph was probably surprised to be surrounded by police officers and a helicopter when she decided to stop.

The helicopter and approximately two-dozen law enforcement officers weren’t all there for her; most were there for an unrelated manhunt. However, when Amber Marie Bryant, 24, of West Palm Beach, Fla., drove into the area of an ongoing police operation, officers were prompted to take notice, according to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Cline.

He said the action started just before 10 a.m. Wednesday when Wythe County deputies were assisting Wytheville Police Department and Virginia State Police on a manhunt in the area of Pepsi and Lovers lanes. Officers were searching, with assistance from a state police helicopter, for a male subject that ran from an unrelated traffic stop.

During the search, Cline said, Wythe County learned Carroll County authorities were entering Wythe on Fort Chiswell Road in pursuit of a Kia automobile that Carroll County radar allegedly clocked speeding at 119 mph on Interstate 77.

In order to assist Carroll County authorities in stopping the Kia, Wythe deputies and state troopers set up at Exit 80 in Fort Chiswell. Cline said the Kia struck the side of a Ford pickup truck while trying to squeeze between the truck and bridge at the Exit 80 stoplight, then continued onto Max Meadows Road — headed in the direction of the manhunt.

At that point, the helicopter was diverted from the manhunt to the pursuit. Cline said the Kia, driven by Bryant, gave up the chase and came to a stop in front of Granite Christian Academy after the helicopter started following her. That’s when the car was surrounded.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Bryant is being held without bond on two misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license; two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving by speeding (one count for speeding over 80 miles per hour and one for speeding 20 or more miles over the speed limit in an area where the speed limit is 30 mph or less); two felony counts of reckless driving by eluding police, and felony hit and run.

