Peggy Windle Harris

A celebration of Life service was held on August 15, 2020 for Peggy Windle Harris at the former Covenant Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Marjorie Anderson officiating. Peggy passed away on April, 28, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Lee and Eddie Windle of Draper, VA and the wife of the late Donald H. Harris.

Peggy was always a faithful follower, beginning with her participation at Draper Valley Presbyterian Church, and, after moving to Lynchburg, at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Peggy enjoyed working with children in various stages of their life as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher, as co-founder of the preschool program at Covenant Presbyterian Church, as a Club Scout Leader, and with the Vista Acres and Lynchburg YMCA swim programs. She was recently recognized by the Lynchburg Red Cross for her many hours of volunteer work. She was a consummate seamstress, cross stitch and needle pointer, and loved wildflowers. She held various jobs throughout her life that would allow her to spend time with her family, including running the church preschool, driving a school bus, and as an in-office insurance agent for Nationwide. She and her late husband enjoyed traveling with their friends through the mountains of Virginia and spending time with their family at Emerald Isle, NC.

She is survived by her two sons, their wives and children: Richard Harris and wife, Carrie of Stormstown, PA and their children, Cole, Claudia and Rachel, and Ronald Harris and wife, Helen of Raleigh, NC and their children, Brooke, Haley and Will. She is also survived by her sister, Marie W. Updike and her very special cousins, Butch and Jenny Lou Windle, all of Lynchburg, VA.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 assisted the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with them at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

