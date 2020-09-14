PCPS Superintendent to form Equity Committee

By WILLIAM PAINE

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Pulaski County School Board covered a wide range of topics Tuesday, from the status of the new middle school to concerns over a bus driver from a citizen.

According to Jess Shull, Director of Operations for the Pulaski County Public Schools, the new Pulaski County Middle School will be ready by to open by Monday, Sept. 21, the first scheduled day of face-to-face lessons for sixth, seventh or eighth grade students. Furniture is still being moved in and there is significant work to do to finish the school’s new auditorium, but at this point the expectation is that classes at PCMS will begin on schedule.

The board had intended to name the bus loop accessing the new middle school after war hero Lewis Kenneth Bausell, but this became more complicated than originally thought. The board had intended to name the bus loop Medal of Honor Recipient Corporal Kenneth Louis Bausell Way, but as Jess Shull pointed out, E911 requires that the name of a road contain no more than 20 characters. Shull suggested that the bus loop be named Medal of Honor Way with a sign below reading Honoring Medal of Honor Recipient Corporal Lewis Kenneth Bausell.

