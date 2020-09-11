PCPS Statement on the Revised Transportation Routes

The following statement was released Friday from the Pulaski County Public Schools concerning bus routes:

Pulaski County Public Schools has received a number of questions, suggestions, and concerns regarding the temporary bus routes that were developed for this year in response to physical distancing requirements due to the COVID pandemic.

We understand that the revised routes have created a number of inconveniences and problems for families throughout the county and will be working during the coming weeks to evaluate if and where routes might be expanded. The current routes were necessary to ensure that each bus completes at least two runs every instructional day which will allow us to bring all students in four days per week. A return to our regular routes would mean that each bus could only complete one run per day and therefore would reduce the number of face-to-face instructional days to one per week per student.

PCPS asks that parents remember that the current routes were developed by our administrative team as part of our reopening plan and to please refrain from expressing frustrations and criticism to our drivers who are doing a truly exceptional job under difficult circumstances. We apologize for the problems and hardships that the route changes have caused for our families and will do as much as is possible to address issues when they arise.

It is important to note that schools are educating students under much different circumstances than at any other point in history and no part of the public education experience will look as it has in previous years. There are only a handful of school divisions in the state that are attempting four full days per week of in-person instruction and PCPS will need the support of all students, parents, and our community if we are going to be successful with our plan.

Thank you in advance to those who will help and support our schools in their efforts to create a rewarding experience for every student.

Written by: Editor on September 11, 2020.

