PCPS releases info on Snowville COVID case

Wednesday a release was distributed by Pulaski County Public Schools concerning a positive COVID case at PCHS. A second nearly identical release was issued minutes later concerning a positive COVID case at Snowville Elementary School. Due to the similarities in those releases, the Snowville release was inadvertently overlooked. Below is that release, which was issued at the same time as the release concerning the PCHS cases. We apologize for any confusion that may have caused our readers.

Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed one positive Covid diagnosis of a staff person and one positive diagnosis of a student at Snowville Elementary School. The last day that these individuals were present was Monday, September 14, 2020. It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed in areas where these individuals were present on this date. The school was on all virtual learning today (Wednesday, September 16, 2020), has been thoroughly cleaned, and will reopen on Thursday, September 17, 2020 for students with last names L-Z. Pulaski County Public Schools will be working with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.

Written by: Editor on September 17, 2020.

