Pulaski County Public Schools has confirmed one positive COVID diagnosis of a student at Pulaski County High School. The last day that this individual was present was Friday, September 11, 2020. It has been determined that proper mitigation strategies were followed in the areas where the student was present on this date. The school was on all virtual learning today (Wednesday, September 16, 2020), has been thoroughly cleaned, and will reopen on Thursday, September 17, 2020 for students with last names L-Z. Pulaski County Public Schools will be working with the New River Health District throughout their processes for investigating and contact tracing positive cases.

September 16, 2020.

