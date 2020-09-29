PC rec department offering online registrations

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that beginning in October they will offer online registrations.

“We are excited to announce that Pulaski County residents will now be able to register for youth sports, activities, facility reservations and programs offered by Pulaski County through an online service,” said Shay Dunnigan, Pulaski County Parks and Activities Director.

The rec department will release the information needed to use this online platform before Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, which is the date set to begin allowing those transactions.

Once an account has been created, families will have the ability to register and pay online for programs offered by Pulaski County Parks and Recreation.

The release went on to explain that Pulaski County residents will soon be able to do the following:

– Register online for your favorite program

– Reserve shelter rentals at Randolph Park

**Please Note: Reservations can’t be made until Oct. 15, 2020**.

– Browse programs online for upcoming seasons

– Pay by credit/check card online

– View account balances online

– Receive program updates and messages (via text/email) from Pulaski County Parks & Recreation Department

For more information, be sure to visit http://randolphpark.org/pcrec/.

