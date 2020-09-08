Pandemic snuffs out fire parade

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Fire Prevention Parade-goers can put away their earplugs and blankets because there’ll be no wailing fire and emergency service sirens passing through town this year.

Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser said the department has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s parade due to the risk posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We do apologize to all for this decision,” he said, “but we feel with all the risk and factors involved regarding COVID that this is the best and right decision for our great citizens within our town, community and county of Pulaski, as well as the NRV.”

The long-standing parade was supposed to be held Thursday, Oct. 10, as part of Fire Prevention Week. Typically, dozens of fire departments and emergency services organizations from throughout — and sometimes outside — the New River Valley participate.

Kiser said the department is now focusing on planning for the 2021 parade and will “strive to make it even better than last year’s parade.”

