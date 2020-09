Nu Chapter installs new members

Courtesy photos

Nu Chapter, DKG International Past-President Mary Beth Glenn, right, installs new officers during a recent business meeting at the Hiwassee home of Cheryl Williams. New officers are, from left, Dianne Wallace, 2020-2022 secretary, and Williams, 2020-2022 president. They received a single rose, the symbol of DKG — an international organization of key women educators.

Written by: Editor on September 14, 2020.

Comments

comments