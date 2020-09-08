NRVCS distributes free Narcan

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A somewhat unusual site greeted those passing by the New River Valley Community Services building on Washington Avenue in Pulaski Wednesday morning, as two masked men stood behind a table with a sign advertising “Free Narcan.”

Granted, face coverings are not totally unusual in these COVID conscious days, but offering free Narcan to passersby was a decidedly different approach. So what exactly is Narcan?

“Narcan is the medication proven to reverse the effects of a suspected overdose for folks who are potentially overdosing on opioids,” said Mike Wade, who along with Nick Bilbro was manning the Narcan stand. “So our agency (NRVCS) is providing this as a service to the community. Overdoses are increasing in our communities and so we provide this as a means of harm reduction.”

Narcan used to be available on a very limited basis but times being what they are, the anti-overdose drug has become accessible to anyone who wants it.

“It is,” said Wade. “The reality is that most of the time when these things happen, it’s not a first responder or a law enforcement official that’s on the scene. It’s usually a family member or a loved one who finds the person who’s potentially overdosed and it’s a quick way for them to respond to that.”

How does one go about using Narcan?

“Before COVID times we had actual sit down revive trainings,” said Nick Bilbro. “We actually used to do some at our Pulaski Clinic. We would have about six to 20 people at a time and we’d go through this hour long training.”

With restrictions related to the coronavirus making large gatherings prohibitive, the Virginia Department of Health took a different approach and now provides written instructions with each dose of Narcan.

“It’s as simple as using Flonase,” said Bilbro. “Narcan is a nasal spray. If you had somebody who was suspected of an overdose, you would tilt their head back, push it up their nose and just get a forceful spray and that’s how you administer the medication. Each box comes with two dosages, so it’s not uncommon for someone to need two or more dosages just depending on how much opioid they consume. If so, you go through the other nostril and use the other dosage.”

Anything else?

“We still recommend calling 911, checking to see if they’re breathing,” said Bilbro. “Obviously, we would typically recommend rescue breaths, but nowadays not as much. But you know there’s other procedures involved, the biggest one is calling 911, so that if there’s other things going on besides the overdose, an emergency response team can take care of that.”

A person receiving the free Narcan must sign a paper from the Virginia Department of Health, which is meant to show where the medication was being distributed. This could be used if the Board of Pharmacy wanted to document the drug’s dispersal.

Is this a potential privacy concern?

“You’re documented in terms of … yes you’ve received it, but that goes to no one,” said Bilbro. “So if that is a fear for some people, know that this is not public information. It gets stored in a locked file back in our office.”

How is this drug being distributed for free?

“It was paid through the Partnership Through Success grant,” Bilbro explained. “If you had no insurance and you bought it out of pocket, it would cost about 140 bucks. We’re able to get it out for free. Now, even once this grant is gone people can still come to Virginia Department of Health, New River Valley Community Services and we can get them that Narcan for free.”

Wade and Bilbro set up shop at the NRVCS office in Giles county later that day. By Friday they had brought their Free Narcan stand to their Radford office and had plans to head for Floyd and Montgomery counties this coming week.

Written by: Editor on September 8, 2020.

Comments

comments