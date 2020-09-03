NRCC welcomes new board members, elects officers

During a recent virtual meeting of the New River Community College Board, the board elected new officers. Steve Harvey, of Radford, was reappointed to serve as chair, and James “Jim” Wheeler, of Giles County, was appointed to serve as vice chair. NRCC President Pat Huber will continue to serve as secretary.

Local governments have appointed four new members to the board: Christopher Calfee, City of Radford; Craig Chancellor, Floyd County; William “Bill” Cunningham, Pulaski County; and Cameron Peel, Pulaski County.

Calfee is a commercial quality control analyst with Atlantic Union Bank and an NRCC alumnus. He and his wife, Becki, and their two daughters live in Radford.

