NRCC to offer new certified production technician program

New River Community College recently received state approval to offer a new training program for those interested in certified production technician (CPT).

The CPT program prepares and certifies individuals for career pathways in advanced manufacturing. The purpose of the program is to recognize through certification, individuals who demonstrate mastery of the core competencies of manufacturing production at the front-line, including entry-level through front-line supervisor, through successful completion of the certification assessments. The goal of the CPT certification program is to raise the level of performance of production workers both to assist the individuals in finding higher-wage jobs and to help employers ensure their workforce increases the company’s productivity and competitiveness.

“This program and the certifications received will be beneficial for individuals and companies looking to increase knowledge of production practices,” said Jeanne Symanoskie, an NRCC workforce development coordinator.

Written by: Editor on September 9, 2020.

