The New River Health District (NRHD) will offer free seasonal flu vaccine at a special drive-thru dispensing clinic Friday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radford Fire and Rescue Station at 1500 Wadsworth St.

Vaccine will be available free on a first-come, first-served basis. Be sure to wear clothing that is loose around the arm so that a public health nurse can administer the flu shot in the upper arm, without having to leave the comfort and convenience of your car.

Influenza, commonly called “the flu,” is a serious disease caused by the influenza virus that affects the respiratory tract. It is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can be transmitted even before flu-like symptoms appear. A person usually becomes sick one to three days following exposure to the virus. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

