New middle school quickly coming together

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Work steadily continues on the new Pulaski County Middle School as contractors strive to make the campus ready for the student’s arrival in the coming days.

The Southwest Times recently toured the new school together with school superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers and Tim Hurst, chairman of the Pulaski County School Board. It had been more than two months since the last tour and much had been accomplished in that time.

Even so, there have been setbacks which begs the question is the construction of the new school on schedule?

“It depends of what you consider on schedule,” said Hurst. “We basically had a bit of a shutdown because of COVID.”

Hurst is referring to the fact that several workers at the site tested positive for the virus, which temporarily halted work on the school. Work began again after the building was thoroughly disinfected, but the coronavirus caused other issues as well.

“COVID has caused a number of interruptions with getting supplies and equipment,” added Dr. Siers.

That said, both men fully expect the school to open in the coming days, as planned, and it’s easy to see why. Desks for students and teachers have already been placed in each classroom in such a way as to account for social distancing requirements. Teaching materials from the older middle schools had been boxed up and placed in each classroom, so that instructors need only to unpack the boxes to begin teaching.

Lockers have been positioned near the entrance of each wing in a large high ceilinged space dubbed the collaboration room. The lockers are only three feet in height, arranged in clusters and built with a counter placed on top, so that students can potentially use the lockers/tables to collaborate. More furniture in the form of stools and couches will also be placed in the collaboration room, which will give the students a place to study or just congregate in comfort.

Other areas of the new school had also undergone major changes since the last visit. The main gym boasts a shiny new wooden floor complete with the Cougar paw print at center court with the Cougar name large on each side of the room. New collapsible metal bleachers now line to each side of the basketball court.

The day of the visit, crews were installing a rubber floor in the new school’s fitness room. No equipment had yet arrived but according to Siers, this room will have five stationary bikes, five elliptical machines and five treadmills, as well as various weight machines.

The gymnasium, the fitness room and other areas in the school are marked by large handsomely made signage that can be seen throughout the school.

The school’s kitchen is currently equipped with state of the art appliances and the culinary staff was set to come in the next days to begin arranging the cookware to suit their needs.

One of the most eye catching elements of the new school are the lighting fixtures which seem to imbue a sense of light hearted elegance to the interior spaces. The entire school is lit by LED lights and some are equipped to calibrate the brightness of the light in relation to the brightness of the natural sunlight that comes in through the windows.

Painters were still putting finishing touches on both interior and exterior parts of the new school, but the vast majority of that work had been completed.

The same could be said for the campus in general, with a few notable exceptions. Major work had yet to be completed on the school auditorium, but for the most part the vacant rooms in the new school only require the addition of furniture to be ready for the new school year.

When work is completed, the new Pulaski County Middle School, which was made with an abundance futuristic angular architectural touches and lots of windows, will stand out as one of the best looking school houses in the region.

“Getting this built in this short amount of time is quite an accomplishment,” said Hurst. “There won’t be a nicer middle school west of Charlottesville.”

Written by: Editor on September 3, 2020.

Comments

comments