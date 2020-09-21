Murder charge filed in toddler’s death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A Radford man has been charged with first-degree murder in the April 16 death of a 2-year-old toddler whose mother faces child abuse charges from 2019.

A Radford grand jury returned a total of 11 indictments against 34-year-old Andrew Jonathan Byrd, and six against Amanda Brittani Mitchell, 30, of Rural Retreat. Byrd has been held without bond since April. Mitchell was arrested and bonded Sept. 11 — the day the indictments were returned.

Byrd was arrested April 17 on charges of strangulation, domestic assault and abduction in connection with a domestic disturbance Radford City police responded to in the early morning hours in the 100 block of Ninth Street. Police said a juvenile was found unresponsive and later died.

Now, in addition to the initial charges and murder, Byrd is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, child abuse resulting in serious injury, damaging a phone line to prevent a call to 911, brandishing a firearm, two counts of felony child abuse and three counts of child cruelty. According to Radford City Circuit Court records, the child cruelty and felony child abuse charges stem from the Nov. 1, 2019 incident for which Mitchell is charged.

Mitchell is charged with three counts each of felony child abuse and child cruelty. Details on the November incident were not available.

First-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

