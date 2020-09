Mary Josie Butler

Mary Josie Butler, born October 7, 1935 and passed away September 20, 2020.

Viewing will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home, located at 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, Va.

Graveside will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at West Dublin Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Written by: Editor on September 22, 2020.

Comments

comments