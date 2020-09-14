Man accused of violating probation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Marion man who conspired to rob a pedestrian in Pulaski in 2018 is now accused of violating terms of his probation.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Carlton, Malek Shabas Roland, 20, was arrested on the alleged violation Sept. 1. Although it is unclear what violation prompted the new charge, it is alleged to have occurred Jan. 27.

Roland pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery in exchange for a robbery charge being dismissed. He was ordered to serve 18 months of a five-year prison sentence.

