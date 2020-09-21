Local firefighters remember the fallen

By DAVID GRAVELY

Sept. 11, 2001, is a date that will forever be remembered for the tragic and cowardly attacks on the United States by terrorists that hijacked and crashed civilian airplanes into the World Trade Center Towers in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

One local group recently participated in a memorial event of a different type, climbing stairs at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium to remember those firefighters and first responders that lost their lives attempting to save others.

Members of the Dublin Fire Department gathered Saturday, Sept. 12, to tackle the steps of the stadium in remembrance of those who lost their lives that fateful day.

There were several options for those gathered. Those climbing stairs could climb 110 stories, in honor of the 110 flights of stairs that members of the FDNY climbed in their efforts to save lives. They could also choose to climb 343 steps, in remembrance of the 343 New York firefighters who lost their lives along with other first responders.

Organized by Ryan McPeak and Tyler Hall, the group hopes to expand the event and see it grow each year. The goal is to include firefighters from all of the Pulaski County fire stations and beyond.

While the temperatures were warm and muggy, the majority of the group took on the challenge of 110 stories in full gear and uniform, just like the firefighters did on the day of the attacks. With that goal reached, the group climbed 1,980 stairs.

