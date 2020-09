LewisGale Pulaski recognizes Crigger

Courtesy Photo

LewisGale Pulaski Hospital recently recognized 35 years of dedicated work and counting for RN Margaret Crigger. Pictured here are (from left) Tim Haasken, CFO; Tara French, BSN, RN, CMSRN; Margaret Crigger, RN; Amy Woods, DNP-CNO and Stephen Chandler, COO.

Written by: Editor on September 8, 2020.

