LewisGale Pulaski nurse receives recognition

By WILLIAM PAINE

Tuesday, Sept. 8, the DAISY Foundation awarded Kellie Phibbs, a LewisGale Hospital Emergency Department Registered Nurse, the 2020 DAISY Award for Extraordinary nurses.

DAISY is an acronym for Disease Attacking the Immune System and the award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize extraordinary, compassionate nursing care.

Kellie was nominated for the care she showed to a young visitor whose father had been recently hospitalized. The boy was not permitted to visit his father due to COVID related restrictions.

When nurse Phibbs saw the boy sitting in the waiting room, she realized he had not eaten in several hours and so contacted the hospital dietary staff and had them prepare a meal for him. She then made sure someone was available to care of him while his father received medical attention.

