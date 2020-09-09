Larry Wayne Phibbs

Larry Wayne Phibbs, 72, of Pulaski died early Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020. He was born in Pulaski, VA on November 3, 1947 and was the son of the late Douglas James Phibbs and Dallas Shockley Phibbs. He was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Jackie and Karey Phibbs and by a special companion of 20+ years, Patty Quesenberry. Mr. Phibbs was a retired machinist with R.J. Reynolds.

Surviving are brother and sister-in-law Jim and Gayle Phibbs, sister Doris June Eads, nephew Ken Eads, special nephew and wife Jimmy and Karen Phibbs, niece and husband Mark and Hope Dalton, nephew and wife Chris and Kellie Phibbs, great nephews, nieces and spouses Chelsea and Mitch Akers, Bryson Dalton, Caileigh and Jordan Lytton, Morgen Dalto, Nicholas Phibbs, Sydney Phibbs, Chayla Phibbs, great-great niece Georgia Raelynne Akers, great-great nephew “Fat Baby,” special family members Trish and JD Horton, Derek and Courtney Stuart, Justin and Beth Harmon, Courtlee Stuart, and special companion and caretaker Annette Howard Royal.

The Phibbs family would like to say a Special Thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice and nurses Sarah, Denise, Brooke and Alexix.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, September 13 at 2 p.m. from the Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made to Good Samaritan Hospice.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

September 9, 2020.

