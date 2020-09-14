Labor Day fatalities in double digits again

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

For the second year in a row, Labor Day weekend highway fatalities registered in the double digits, according to Virginia State Police.

Preliminary 2020 statistics show 17 people died on the Commonwealth’s highways during the Labor Day statistical counting period, which started at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and ended at midnight Monday, Sept. 7. That’s the same number of fatalities as 2019, three more than in 2018, and significantly higher than 2017 — when five fatalities were recorded.

“The 2020 traffic fatality statistics continue to trend in an unacceptable direction and with 116 additional crashes with injuries over the holiday weekend, I fear that preliminary number of deaths may still increase,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of Virginia State Police.

