Kentland Farm Field Day goes virtual

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Whether it’s pouring rain or 100 degrees outdoors Sept. 22, it won’t matter because farmers, horticulturists and others interested in agriculture will be able to participate in this year’s Kentland Farm Field Day from the comfort of their homes.

Like many other events during 2020, this year’s Field Day is being held online, via Zoom. The free event takes place Sept. 22, 7-8:30 p.m.; but registration is required in advance at tinyurl.com/kentland2020. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with information on how to link to Field Day.

Morgan Paulette, Virginia Cooperative Extension agriculture agent for Pulaski County, requests anyone needing assistance with Zoom contact him prior to Field Day at 980-7761 or paulette@vt.edu.

Written by: Editor on September 14, 2020.

