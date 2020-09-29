Keeping busy with our Neighbor April Martin

April Martin likes to keep busy. She currently serves as the Education and Outreach Director at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, the Museum Coordinator at the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum, the Coordinator/Historian of Radford’s Selu Conservancy and the owner operator of the Fort Hope History and Tour Guide Service.

The common thread in all of her occupations is that an extensive knowledge of history is a necessity. That works out well, because April Martin really, really loves history.

April relates her love of the historical to an experience she had as a very young child. Way back when she was “a little bitty thing,” her father brought her to a place near Crab Creek in Montgomery County. While he was busy building a new structure on a piece of the old Martin property, young April was exploring a very old and partially gutted farmhouse.

“I slipped back between the walls and came out with a handful of confederate money and a silver necklace with a little crucifix,” April recounted.

She gave it to her dad, who told her that these items were from the Civil War.

“So I really believed that the Civil War had just ended,” April admitted. “I was still in elementary school before I figured it out.”

Years later she found the family whose ancestors owned the crucifix and returned it to them.

April Martin’s ancestors have been traipsing around the Virginia Highlands since the mid-18th century, but her people are likely not related to the Martins who established Martin’s Tank, the precursor to the town of Pulaski. Her ancestors came up the Pigg River Valley from modern day Franklin County into Floyd County, but back then the whole area was part of Augusta County.

April grew up on her family’s little farm in Montgomery County near Vicar’s Switch, which she describes as a railroad ghost town.

“So all that history is in front of you,” she said of her upbringing.

At age 15 she got her first job working at a little ice cream shop near her middle school and was later hired as a cashier at a Western Sizzlin’ restaurant. This marked the beginning of April Martin’s long association with the food service industry, as well as her indomitable work ethic.

She kept working to pay for her tuition at Virginia Tech and graduated with a degree in American History from that institution of higher learning in 1999. She married that same year.

In 2002 she earned her master’s degree in American history from VT but never stopped working. By this time, April was managing the Texas Steakhouse restaurant in Christiansburg. Though always interested in history, April was thoroughly occupied with her duties in the restaurant industry.

“When you run a restaurant, you’ve got to give it 100 hours (sometimes more) and you take care of your crew first,” she said.

By 2003, she managed to save enough money to buy an interest in the Texas Steakhouse in Christiansburg.

“Luckily, the folks that did buy off the franchise, they looked down the road a little bit for me and they saw the recession coming and bought me out in 2008,” April recounted. “In 2010, a year after I sold my interest back to them, they shut that one down and they transferred me to Princeton West Virginia. That franchise was very good to me.”

April’s lengthy stint as manager of a Texas Steakhouse continued in Princeton. A nearby gentleman’s club provided a steady customer flow into the early hours of the morning. April would often end up closing the restaurant and then driving back to her home in Christiansburg.

“I would cover the late shift so that my under managers wouldn’t have to,” said April. “Then I’d drive home and I got to not remembering the driving home and I’m thinking, ‘This is not a good idea.’”

The commute turned out to be too much and so April relinquished her manager position at the Princeton restaurant.

Not long after, April was hired to work part time at Smithfield Plantation, just outside of Blacksburg.

“At Smithfield they gave me the title of Education Director and pretty soon I was just doing everything,” she said. “Which is fine because I enjoy history so much that wasn’t a problem.”

Though she worked 30 hours a week at Smithfield, she decided to apply for the position of Operations Manager at Virginia Tech. Four months later, she was hired as Operations Manager over several restaurants on the VT campus.

“I took the job at Virginia Tech, but on the condition that I could keep my job at Smithfield Plantation,” said April. “Things worked very easy at Tech. Definitely less hours than when I worked at Texas Steakhouse. So doing 30 hours at Smithfield was no problem and 30 quickly became full time so working 90 hours a week again, which made me happy. Tech was so close I would sometimes run over to Smithfield to check on things before leaving. It was a nice situation.”

In addition to working two jobs, during this period, April earned a graduate degree in Non Profit Management from Virginia Tech’s Pamplin Business College.

“That was kind of a blur year and a half but I got a lot of stuff done,” said April.

She was eventually offered the director position at Smithfield, which included a pay raise and benefits. To fill this position, she would need to quit her “cushy job” as the Food Service Operations Manager at Tech.

April gladly took the offer. After working long hours for many years in the food service industry, she was finally able to take a full-time job that related to her degrees in American history.

“We had so many donations … we were getting interns …we had special event after special event … I mean we were just nailing it,” said April of her first year and a half at Smithfield.

It was her dream job, but it didn’t last.

“The board at Smithfield allowed issues to develop amongst board members and that issue with the board is ultimately what cost me my job at Smithfield,” April explained.

In May 2018, April was terminated as director of Smithfield Plantation and in that same year, she and her husband divorced.

“I was in a little bit of a bad situation coming out of Smithfield,” said April. “I was hurt and I said, you know what, I love history but I’m not going to do this anymore.”

She was on the verge of accepting a well-paid mid management position at one of the many factories in the area but then she got a call from a kid named River.

“He was one of my kids that had been me at summer camp at Smithfield,” said April. “He was seven and he’s already signed up for summer camp at Smithfield but didn’t want to go because I wouldn’t be there.”

Being involved in the museum circuit for some time now, April called Wilderness Road Regional Museum board member Carolyn Matthews and asked about hosting a summer camp there. The powers that be agreed and the camp was a roaring success. This led to her being offered the position of Education and Outreach Director at Wilderness Road, a position she still holds today.

“I do all the special events … plan them all, work with the volunteers and do all the marketing there,” she said.

She also started the Fort Hope History Tour Guide Service where she gives historical tours to individuals and small groups.

“I take them anywhere from the Battle of Cloyd’s Mountain to the Rock Churches to Buffalo Mountain and do a hiking trip … or anywhere I can take them to see several thematic things like the mills of Floyd County or the revolutionary history in Wytheville,” April recounted.

Ever on the hunt to keep busy, April began doing tours at the Edith Bolling Wilson Museum in Wytheville. It was there she heard that the long time Coordinator for the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum, Ernie Wallace, had decided to step away due to health issues.

She was subsequently offered the position of museum coordinator.

“I do all the marketing, the summer camps, the school groups, the Eagle Scout groups, the coordinating of the stuff in the store and the summer camps,” said April.

“To make it even more complicated because I don’t like having the day off, Radford University asked me to help with SELU, which is the 1930s farm at Little River for RU’s Appalachian Studies,” said April.

By the way, April informs us that Selu is the name of a Cherokee Corn Goddess.

Today April still lives in Christiansburg on the last five acres of land owned by her great, great-grandfather, Asa Martin. She likes fishing and the outdoors in general, but she also very much enjoys tidying up overgrown graveyards.

“I love cleaning up old cemeteries and learning the history behind all those different stones and there’s so many around because we were the transitional space here,” April explained. “There’s all these families that came through who buried their dead here and then went west and nobody cares for the ones they left behind so I kind of feel that it’s my task to make sure they’re taken care of and remembered.”

She might even bring her dog, The Viscount Montgomery Fincastle, along with her.

“His name is much bigger that he is,” said April, who normally calls her furry friend by Fincastle.

Unlike many of our featured Neighbors, April Martin does not live in Pulaski County.

“I do live way, way over in Christiansburg but I’m hoping that Pulaski will adopt me and think that I’m one of their own,” said April. “Because if you go back in history, this area was all part of Fincastle County.”

What can we say, April Martin has history on her side.

