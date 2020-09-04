Widgetized Section

Jean Carolyn O’Dell Cox

Born October 16, 1946

Died September 3, 2020

Husband:  Dennis Lee Cox

Children: Jodi Denise Cox Stubbs and Husband Tony. Sarah Louise Cox (deceased), Dennis Jeremy Cox (deceased), Jason Cox and grandchildren Casey Lee Cox, Kaylee McKenzie Cox

Father: Gunard Hebron O’Dell (deceased)

Mother: Delma Louise O’Dell (deceased)Sisters: Loretta Jane O’Dell Fariss – Allisonia and her deceased husband, Don Lewis Fariss

Dreama Darlene O’Dell Gallimore (deceased) and her husband Gordon Winfred Gallimore – Salem

Father in-law: Quentin Roosevelt Cox (deceased)
Mother-in-Law: Sybol Ewing Cox (deceased)

Brother-in-law: Robert Zane Cox and wife Peggy

Several nieces and nephews

Jean was a member of the New River Primitive Baptist Church. She joined the Primitive Baptists in October, 1955 at the age of nine (9). She has been a faithful member and never missed a chance or Sunday to go to church.

Jean was employed by Klopman Mills and Pulaski County Schools as Clerk of the School Board.

Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Elder Dan Puckett officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until service time Sunday at the Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

