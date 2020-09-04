Born October 16, 1946
Died September 3, 2020
Husband: Dennis Lee Cox
Children: Jodi Denise Cox Stubbs and Husband Tony. Sarah Louise Cox (deceased), Dennis Jeremy Cox (deceased), Jason Cox and grandchildren Casey Lee Cox, Kaylee McKenzie Cox
Father: Gunard Hebron O’Dell (deceased)
Mother: Delma Louise O’Dell (deceased)Sisters: Loretta Jane O’Dell Fariss – Allisonia and her deceased husband, Don Lewis Fariss
Dreama Darlene O’Dell Gallimore (deceased) and her husband Gordon Winfred Gallimore – Salem
Father in-law: Quentin Roosevelt Cox (deceased)
Mother-in-Law: Sybol Ewing Cox (deceased)
Brother-in-law: Robert Zane Cox and wife Peggy
Several nieces and nephews
Jean was a member of the New River Primitive Baptist Church. She joined the Primitive Baptists in October, 1955 at the age of nine (9). She has been a faithful member and never missed a chance or Sunday to go to church.
Jean was employed by Klopman Mills and Pulaski County Schools as Clerk of the School Board.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Elder Dan Puckett officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until service time Sunday at the Funeral Home.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
