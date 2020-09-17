James Roscoe Jonas

May 7, 1932 -September 15, 2020

James Roscoe Jonas, 88, passed away at his home in Dublin on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a retired engineer with Norfolk-Southern Railroad and a member of the Dublin Masonic Lodge. Jim loved to play golf and taking trips with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Thelma Jonas; brother, David Jonas; and sister and brother-in-law, Norma Jean and Harry Lee Gates.

Survivors include his loving wife, Violet Jonas; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Janet Jonas; daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela Howard, Nancy and Ronald Lawson, Sandra and Bob Stough, Karen and Brad Martens, and Laverne and Keith Rotenizer; sister-in-law, Sharr Lee Jonas; grandchildren and their spouses, Stacey Utt (Chris), Jamie Riggins (Tonya) Paul Riggins (Tracy), Crystal Conner (Chris), Jesica Jonas, David and Katie Martens, Jonah Stough, Brandy Elwart (Derrick), Shelby Gilbo (Robert), Katharine and Philip Tozier, Shaun Lawson (Georgette) and Jody Godec (Travis); many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and several other extended family members and friends.

Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions for Dublin Baptist Church, 100 Hawkins St., Dublin, Virginia 24084.

The Jonas family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhom.com

Written by: Editor on September 17, 2020.

Comments

comments