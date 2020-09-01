James Edward Wheeling

James Edward Wheeling, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Lord on Sunday evening, August 30, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

He was a faithful and devoted member of Bonsack Baptist Church where his witness to the Lord and church was shown in his daily living. Jim was a member of the Peace and Joy Sunday School class. He retired in 1985 after 30+ years with the Federal Aviation Association as an air traffic controller.

Jim was born on July 14, 1932, in Dublin, Va. to the late William Thomas and Alberta Turner Wheeling. He was one of 12 children and also 1 of 2 sets of twins.

Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda C. Wheeling; his sons, Patrick Wheeling (Pam) of Botetourt, Ryan Wheeling of Roanoke, and Jim Childress of Los Angeles, Calif.; his daughters, Jamie Robinson (David) and Debra Rodites (Nick), all of Midlothian, Va., and Cindy Smart (Kyran) of Roanoke.

He will also be missed by his two sisters, Barbara Stoots of Gordonsville, Va., and Alma Cochran of Kernersville, N.C.; six grandchildren; two great-grandsons; plus, nephews and nieces.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James William, Wayne, and twin brother, John; sisters, Ocie Wheeling, Helen Roberts, Sarah McCoy, Ruth Meredith, Shirley Reves, and Margaret Oswald; his special nephew, David; and his beloved “Miss Maggie.”

A special thanks of gratitude for the outstanding care to Good Samaritan Hospice and especially to Sarah Quinlin and Anita Kent.

Because of the pandemic, visitation will be limited to family, relatives, and close friends with masks and social distancing. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Oakey’s East Chapel with the Rev. Scot Finley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30947.

Arrangements are being handled by Oakey’s Funeral Service – East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com .

