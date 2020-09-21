In-person voting gets underway

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginians who would rather not go to the polls to cast their votes in the Nov. 3 General Election can now cast their ballot in person or vote by absentee ballot without having to state a reason for doing so.

Early in-person voting got underway for the first time Friday and continues through Oct. 31. Pulaski County registered voters wishing to vote early, and in person, can do so at Pulaski County Registrar’s Office at 87 Commerce St., Pulaski. No application is required.

Identification, however, is required to cast a ballot. Acceptable forms of identification include, but are not limited to:

•Voter confirmation documents received after registering to vote,

•Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license or identification card,

•Valid United States Passport,

•Any identification card issued by the United States, Virginia or a local Virginia government,

•Any student identification card issued by a university or community college in the United States,

•Valid student identification issued by a public or private school in Virginia,

•Employer-issued photo identification card, or

•Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document bearing the voter’s name and address.

For additional information on acceptable forms of identification or what to do if you do not have an acceptable form, visit www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/in-person-voting/ or call the county registrar’s office at 980-2111 or email Registrar Kathryn Webb at kwebb@pulaskicounty.org.

Voters wishing to vote absentee, have until 5 p.m. Oct. 23 to request an absentee ballot in person or by mail. In the past absentee voting was allowed for only a few reasons. Now, any voter can vote absentee.

To request an absentee ballot by mail, visit elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation or contact the county registrar’s office. Vote-by-mail ballots also are available online at elections.virginia.gov/forms.

Absentee ballots being returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by the local voter registration office by noon Friday, Nov. 6.

Marked and sealed ballots also can be dropped off at the registrar office or a polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Virginia Department of Elections urges those wishing to vote by mail to request and return ballots as soon as possible because a high volume of mail-in votes is anticipated. Voters can monitor the status of their ballot application at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInformation or by contacting the registrar’s office.

The registrar’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Voters who cannot safely have someone present to witness completion of an absentee ballot are not required to have a witness present. Also, voters who are blind or have poor vision or manual dexterity can use an electronic ballot marking too, if they so desire.

Questions about any aspect of voting in the Nov. 3 election can be directed to Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, info@elections.virginia.gov, or by visiting the website at elections.virginia.gov.

