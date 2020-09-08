Hale honored for assisting at fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A motorist who tracked down a house fire in Pulaski in July, and then helped the elderly residents to safety, was recognized Tuesday night.

Pulaski Town Council approved a resolution honoring Olivia Hale for taking time to locate the source of smoke in the area of Pepper’s Ferry Road and then stepping up to provide assistance to the residents and their pets until additional help arrived.

According to the resolution, Hale was driving to her parents’ home on the morning of July 5 when she saw smoke and tracked it to an active house fire at 918 Mashburn Ave. Seeing that no help had arrived yet, she directed the residents away from the burning structure.

“Given the distress of the elderly woman for the welfare of her two dogs, Ms. Hale moved the residents further to safety and successfully located the two pets who had fled the dwelling and placed them in the safety of her own vehicle,” the resolution continues.

When first responders arrived on the scene, Hale thought of their safety, as well — informing them two potentially explosive oxygen tanks were inside the home. Hale then continued to care for the residents and their pets until EMS was on the scene and the residents’ son arrived to care for the pets.

The resolution commends and recognizes Hale “for her courage and compassion in assisting and caring for the residents of the burning home by getting them to safety and seeking to their welfare until the arrival of family and first responders.”

