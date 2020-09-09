Former leaders, employee honored

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Town Council recognized a retired town employee, its former mayor and a former councilman with resolutions of appreciation during its recent meeting.

In unanimously approved resolutions, retired Gatewood park manager Michael D. McManus, former mayor David Clark and former councilman Joseph K. Goodman were recognized for their years of service to the town of Pulaski.

Although McManus was not present to receive the framed resolution, he sent town council “greetings from retirement land” virtually. Mayor Shannon Collins presented Clark and Goodman with their framed resolutions.

