Former Cougars, Lady Cougars listed on college rosters

By DAVID GRAVELY

While the world continues to work toward recovering and restarting from the effects of the COVID-19 virus, athletics are one of the many facets of life that people are excited to see return. With that, several former local players have been listed on the rosters of college teams.

Ferrum College, located near Rocky Mount and Franklin County, has at least two former Cougars now listed on their football roster. Camden Mariotti is listed as a 5’10”, 210-pound sophomore defensive lineman for the Panthers. Austin Gallimore is now listed as a 5’10”, 210-pound freshman linebacker. Former Radford Bobcat DJ Baylor is listed as a senior defensive back.

Jason Hall is listed as a freshman member of the Panther golf team.

Concord University continues to be a stopping point for several former local standouts.

Damon Akers recently completed his time as a track and field standout with the Panthers. During his time in Athens he set at least two school indoor records in the 500-meter and 800-meter races.

Former Cougar football and track standout Hunter Thomas joined the Panther track and field squad last season. He has already made a mark, making the 100-meter field in the Mountain East Conference Championships last year.

Pulaski County and Fort Chiswell may be seen making some trips for women’s basketball games in Athens as four former players are listed on the roster.

Alexis Phillips is listed as a sophomore and Maddie Ratcliff is an incoming freshman. Both are expected to be contributors this season. Phillips played in 19 games last season, scoring nine points and grabbing 29 rebounds as she recovered from an injury.

Former Lady Pioneers Savannah Dunford and Gracie Robinson are listed as juniors. Dunford is also listed as a member of the golf team. Also on the squad are Maggie Guynn (junior, Narrows) and Keely Lundy (senior, Carroll County).

Fort Chiswell is also active in Athens in baseball. Tanner Bailey is listed as a sophomore wide receiver.

Josie Brewer was listed as a freshman pitcher last season for the Mountain Lion softball team.

Emory and Henry has also been a hot spot for local talent. The school’s athletic website currently has James Guthrie listed as a member of the cross country team.

The 2019 Wasp football roster included Brody Fields as an offensive lineman. Fields is also listed as a member of the track and field squad with Guthrie. One Fort Chiswell player was listed, Anthony Morris, along with Radford’s Nic Clark.

Former Cougar Derek Akers is listed as a sophomore goalkeeper for the Wasp soccer team.

Sam Vandyne, formerly of Fort Chiswell, is listed as a freshman member of the golf team. Former Radford player Sophie Graham was listed as a member of the 2020 women’s soccer team. Former Carroll County players Kyndall Hiatt and Laken Crockett are listed as members of the Wasp softball squad. Radford alum Logan Graham is listed as a member of the women’s tennis team.

Former Cougar kicker Ryan Castle was listed as a freshman kicker for last season’s Christopher Newport University football team.

Former Cougar football standout Gage Mannon has reported for class and to begin workouts with the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets, but their roster currently only contains redshirt freshmen and above. That could change as soon as the Yellow Jackets begin playing.

At the Division 1 level former Pulaski County track and field standout Grace Boone is shining as a member of the Virginia Tech track and field program.

With seasons delayed or outright canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other local athletes at the next level may not be listed due to schools waiting to update rosters. We will continue to attempt to recognize those athletes as we become aware of them.

