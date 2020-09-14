Fire, rescue test extrication skills

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A total of 65 first responders representing 10 agencies gathered in Pulaski Thursday evening to expand upon and learn new skills for extricating victims from wrecked vehicles.

Sponsored by Tuck’s Collision, the free training exercise offers an opportunity for first responders to learn new techniques and try out new tools of the trade. This fourth annual event was the largest to date.

Stacy Tuck, owner of Tuck’s Collision, said National Auto Body Council offers the First Responders Emergency Extrication (FREE) training. Interstate Rescue and Hurst Jaws of Life provided instructors and extrication equipment, while Erie Insurance, Ryder’s Scrap and J&J Auto donated eight wrecked vehicles to be cut apart.

