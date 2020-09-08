Feds award $1.25M for sewer project

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday it is awarding $1.25 million to Pulaski to help improve the town’s wastewater infrastructure.

The grant, from the commerce department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) will be combined with two other recently awarded grants to improve the wastewater capacity to better serve James Hardie, the new Pulaski County Middle School and a housing and commercial development underway behind the school.

According to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the infrastructure improvements will “provide Pulaski with the necessary infrastructure to attract and retain manufacturing companies.” He says the project will create 1,000 jobs and enable the town to retain 70 jobs.

