Dr. Bruce L. Fariss of Allisonia, a longtime physician and community leader in Pulaski County and the New River Valley, died Sept. 12, surrounded by his family. He was 86.

Whether it was in his capacity as a physician or member of a government board, colleagues say Farris was never shy about voicing his opinion, but did so in a constructive manner and with the best interest of his patients and community at heart.

“It’s a huge loss for this community,” Carilion New River Valley Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. A. Uzair Wyne said of Fariss’ death. “He was a tremendous asset to the medical staff and the community. His willingness to do the right thing for patients was very obvious.”

Former Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey, who served with Fariss on the board, agreed. Fariss was on the board for 16 years and served as vice chair two terms.

“He’s not only going to be missed by his patients, friends and family, he’s also going to be missed throughout the entire New River Valley because he was a great leader,” Sheffey said.

Sheffey called Fariss an “excellent” and “outstanding” supervisor who represented his district and Pulaski County “very well.” He said one thing Fariss taught him was the importance of reading information in the board packet prior to meetings and marking anything that needed questioning with a question mark.

“He would test you to make sure you read it,” Sheffey added. “It made me a better member because I learned to be prepared — especially as a board chairman.

“Back then we didn’t get the packets in emails, they were big thick packets. Bruce was always very thorough and did his research” before coming to the meetings.

Although Sheffey is a Democrat and Fariss was a Republican, Sheffey said that didn’t interfere with their ability to get along. “We might not have always agreed, but we could always discuss matters and he would bring up interesting points.”

One thing they did agree on was wearing boots. “He loved to wear them all year around. I used to, but stopped. Once I got on the board, I started wearing them all year again because of Bruce.”

A bit of humor Sheffey recalled was Fariss’ inclination to say he was going to bring his own bulldozer out to work on roads if Virginia Department of Transportation didn’t do it.

As far as Fariss’ medical career, Sheffey said he was a “great physician” who had an amazing number of patients. He wasn’t one of those patients, but he recalled a situation about 20 years ago that he will never forget.

“Bruce was chief of staff at the hospital (CNRVC) at that time and he saw my wife in the hallway. He asked why she was there and she told him I was getting ready to have surgery,” Sheffey recalled. “I’m sure as chief of staff he had a lot of work to do, but he came to my room and took time to explain the surgery to me and tell me about the surgeon. He told me what I needed to do for the pain after surgery. That meant a lot to me, that he took time to do that.”

Sheffey chuckled, recalling how he and Fariss has a good laugh when he asked if Fariss would be billing him too.

Wyne worked with him since 1989. He said Fariss’ was “one of the very few people at work who was extremely forthright ad up front” in issues pertaining to patients or the hospital.

“He was extremely hardworking, very knowledgeable, very up-to-date on his knowledge,” Wyne added. “I really enjoyed working with him and had tremendous respect for him.”

Wyne noted he liked to invite Fariss to executive committee meetings at the hospital because “I knew he was perhaps the only physician willing to give his independent voice without worrying about backlash.

“He was involved quite a bit in hospital politics, but in an extremely constructive way. Sometimes people choose a path that isn’t always the most constructive. He was very open minded and willing to give his professional opinion about” issues pertaining to patient care and other matters,” Wyne said.

He stressed that he never saw Fariss making comments that weren’t constructive. Although Fariss was a retired Army officer and sometimes spoke with a level of authority, Wyne said Fariss never spoke in a manner to embellish himself or imply superiority.

He says Fariss had a good feel for hospital policies and bylaws. “He was able to see the bigger picture at the national level and understand what we needed to do. In a good sense he was like the elder at a church — at least in my mind,” the cardiologist added.

He described Fariss as “independent, but in a very positive way.” He explained Fariss wasn’t anti-administration, but felt physicians should advocate for themselves and their patients.

Wyne saw himself and Fariss as similar in that they were both among the first full-time specialists in their fields in this area and had the privilege of being able to diagnose and offer patients treatment locally instead of having to send them to other facilities.

