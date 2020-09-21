Duck plucking, music and more at Calfee Park

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski YMCA will be presenting a Duck Derby on the evening of Friday, Oct. 2, at Calfee Park. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with games for kids, a dunk tank featuring local personalities and a Home Run Derby for the serious sluggers in town.

The Duck Derby is a benefit for the YMCA, with proceeds going toward the many services that the Y provides for our community.

From now until the day of the event, those with pluck can adopt a rubber duck for the Duck Derby. The cost of “adoption” is $5 for one duck (Lonely Duck), $20 for five ducks (the quack pack) or $25 for 100 ducks (Lots o’ Ducks).

