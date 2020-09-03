Dublin store hosting Fair Foods Take-out

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Just because there’s no New River Valley Fair this year doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the delicious fair foods.

Starting today, Northwest Ace Hardware on Cleburne Boulevard in Dublin is playing host to a social distancing-friendly Fair Foods Take-out, featuring Deb’s Concessions. The event runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, through Sunday.

There will be a wide range of popular fair foods, including funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, cotton candy, caramel and candy apples, fresh-squeezed lemonade, Italian sausage, steak and cheese sandwiches, corn dogs, French fries, etc.

But the fun doesn’t stop with the food because there also will be games for children of all ages.

Admission is free. Cash and all major credit/debit cards are accepted for the food and games.

Written by: Editor on September 3, 2020.

Comments

comments