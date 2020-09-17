Dallas Hampton Gallimore

Dallas Hampton Gallimore, age 72 of Newbern, Virginia passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the New River Valley Medical Center – Christiansburg. Born July 19, 1948 in Shiloh, Virginia he was the son of the late Luther Gallimore and Ollie Thornton Gallimore. His wife Rosetta Faye Hodge Gallimore, sisters, Stella (Robert) Surratt, Ruby Stoots and brothers, Barney (Susie) Gallimore, Monroe Gallimore also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter Selena (Nick) McNeil, Radford (Graysontown Community); grandchildren

Cody (Kimberly) McNeil, Radford; Olivia McNeil, Radford; great grandchildren Holden and Kason McNeil; brothers Fred (Ruby) Gallimore, Shiloh; Paul (Phyllis) Gallimore, Shiloh; Richard (Betty) Gallimore, Shiloh; Everston Gallimore,Pulaski; and brother-in-law Curtis Stoots, Shiloh

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. – Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Craig Caylor and Pastor Mike Vest officiating. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends between 4-6 p.m. – Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

