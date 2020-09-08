County flood map comments sought

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

FEMA is seeking public comment before proposed updates are finalized to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for Pulaski County. Comments and appeals must be submitted within 90 days.

The maps were created through a coordinated effort of FEMA and local and state officials. The maps, used to calculate flood insurance premiums, identify flood plains, flood hazard areas and risk premium zones within the county.

FEMA says the maps already have undergone “significant community review,” but citizens, business owners and other community stakeholders are urged to ask questions or identify concerns during the comment and appeal period, which began Aug. 30.

Appeals can be filed if modeling or data used to create the map appear to be incorrect. The appeal must include technical information to support the claim, such as hydraulic data and cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.

Written comments can be made to correct mistakes that do not impact flood hazard information, such as correcting the spelling of a road.

Once all comments and appeals are addressed or resolved, the maps are finalized and their effective date communicated to each community.

Appeals and comments should be submitted to local floodplain administrator and county engineer Jared L. Linkous at jlinkous@pulaskicounty.org or 540-980-7710.

The proposed maps can be viewed online at http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv. Changes from current maps can be viewed online at the Region 3 Changes Since Last FIRM Viewer https://arcg.is/1CrPbe.

FEMA map specialists can be contacted by phone at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627) or by email at FEMAMapSpecialist@riskmapcds.com.

Property owners located within a flood zone should know that most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flooding. Those who are newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone may have cost saving options available for flood insurance.

To learn more about available options, contact your insurance agent or visit https://www.floodsmart.gov.

Written by: Editor on September 8, 2020.

Comments

comments