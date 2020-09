County business receive Impact Awards

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two Pulaski County businesses are among four in the New River Valley to receive 2020 Regional Impact Awards from Onward New River Valley.

Patton Logistics Group and Bimmerworld were recognized with Impact Awards, along with TORC Robotics and Modea, both in Montgomery County. The awards were presented during Onward’s virtual Quarterly Investor meeting.

September 23, 2020.

