County announces $3m in grants

Following a CARES Act funds allocation of nearly $3 million to Pulaski County, the Town of Pulaski has received a portion of these funds for uses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through part of our received funds, the Town of Pulaski established our Small Business Grant Program. Now, after receiving another round of funding from Pulaski County, we have the funding to create the Non-Profit Grant Program.

The Non-Profit Grant Program will function very similarly to our Small Business Grant Program. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, non-profits located within the Town of Pulaski will be able to apply for a grant of up to $5,000 to assist with various costs associated with the operating expenses of their non-profit organizations. Our hope is that these funds will offset the impact of the recent shutdown brought about by COVID-19. The funds may be used for critical expenses including but not limited to rent, supplies and utility payments. Pulaski County has also implemented its own Non-Profit Recovery Grant Program. For non-profits located within the Town, you may apply for both our grant and the County’s for a possible combined payout of $10,000.

The application will be made available online at www.pulaskitown.org on Sept. 8. Hard copies will also be available at the Municipal Building in the Town Manager’s office. Online applications may be submitted to Jordan Whitt, Social Media Manager at jwhitt@pulaskitown.org. If you have any questions regarding the program or application, please contact the Town Manager’s office by phone at 540-994-8600 or by emailing Darlene Burcham, Interim Town Manager at dburcham@pulaskitown.org or Jordan Whitt at jwhitt@pulaskitown.org.

Written by: Editor on September 4, 2020.

